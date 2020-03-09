All St Patrick’s Day parades across the country to be cancelled

All St Patrick's Day parades are to be cancelled after a cabinet sub committee meeting this afternoon.

The government has also approved a large financial package to respond to the spread of the Coronavirus.

A large amount of that money will be set aside to provide sick pay supports for people who have to self-isolate.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been briefing opposition leaders this afternoon after meeting key Ministers and officials.

Locally, it's been confirmed that parades in Letterkenny, Ballybofey and Buncrana have been called off.

Health Minister Simon Harris says vulnerable people need to be reassured during the outbreak: