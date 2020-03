Donegal's Darragh Kelly has signed with John Kavanagh's Straight Blast Gym (SBG).

Kelly won the Clan Wars Featherweight title last weekend in Belfast while fighting out of the Rillion Gracie club, he dethroned Karl Gallagher from Dublin with a third round knockout to claim the belt.

His current record stands at 7-0.

Brian Coyle, Instructor at Rillon Gracie Ireland and Darragh Kelly joined Pauric on Sunday Sport...