Works to begin on major building projects for 3 Donegal schools

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has today announced the successful contractors are being finalised for works to get underway on major building projects for three schools in Donegal - St Mary’s Stranorlar, Scoil Cholmcille Letterkenny and Glenswilly NS.

St Mary’s will become a new 24 classroom school; Scoil Cholmcille will get eight new classrooms, a hall, ball courts, removal of prefabs and works on the grounds.

While Glenswilly NS will enjoy a five classroom extension, a GP hall and three special education rooms and other facilities.

Minister McHugh says the works will begin soon with the help of local contractors: