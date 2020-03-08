Sean McVeigh and Danny Cullen on Donegal gaining promotion to Division 2B

Donegal will play National League Division 2B hurling next season after they defeated Armagh in their Division 3A play-off final 1-18 to 0-19.

A Gerry Gilmore goal in the second minute of the game helped Donegal into a 1-10 to 0-07 at half-time.

Armagh battled back in the second half and reduced the gap to one but points from Jack O'Loughlin and Declan Coulter helped Mickey McCann's side seal their place in Division 2B for next year.

After the game Tom Comack spoke to a delighted Donegal captain Sean McVeigh...

Tom also got the thoughts of Danny Cullen after the game...