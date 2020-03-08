Letterkenny Rovers advance to Knockalla Cup final as Derry City Reserves and Cockhill Celtic win in Ulster Senior League

Letterkenny Rovers are through to the Knockalla Cup final after they defeated Bonagee United 3-0 on Saturday evening.

Lee Toland opened the scoring for Rovers before Kevin McGrath made it two before half-time.

Ryan Lonergan then netted Rovers third on 61 minutes to book their place in the final.

In the Ulster Senior League, Cockhill Celtic are closing in on another title after they beat Finn Harps Reserves 2-1.

Lawrence Toland fired Cockhill ahead before Stephen Duffy made it two, Harps reduced the deficit through Ronan Gallagher but it wasn't enough as Cockhill held on for all three points.

Derry City Reserves kept up their good form as of late with a 4-0 win over Fanad United.

Ronan Boyce headed Derry ahead before doubling their lead just after half-time.

Goals from Caolan McLaughlin and Mark McFadden wrapped up all three points for the Candystripes.