Donegal have secured their place in the National Hurling League Division 2B after they defeated Armagh 1-18 to 0-19 in the Division 3A play-off final.

Gerry Gilmore gave Donegal a dream start when he fired in a goal after two minutes.

Mickey McCann's men led 1-10 to 0-07 at half-time.

Armagh started well in the second half but failed to bridge the gap as Donegal held on to seal their place in Division 2B.

Donegal manager Mickey McCann spoke to Tom Comack after today's game...