Donegal defeated Cork 2-06 to 0-08 to move off the bottom of the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One table.

An Amy Boyle Carr goal 22 minutes into the first half helped Maxi Curran's side into a 1-03 to 0-05 lead at half-time.

Geraldine McLaughlin then netted 17 minutes into the second half to earn Donegal a vital three points.

After the game Frank Craig spoke with Emer Gallagher...