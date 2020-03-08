Donegal Ladies defeat Cork in Ballyshannon

Donegal Ladies picked up a very crucial three points on Sunday afternoon when they defeated Cork 2-06 to 0-08.

Cork started the brightest and led 0-03 to 0-01 after 20 minutes but an Amy Boyle Carr goal just two minutes later helped Maxi Curran's side into a 1-03 to 0-05 lead at half-time.

In a low scoring second half, Geraldine McLaughlin netted on 47 minutes to give Donegal a five point lead.

Donegal held on to claim a vital win in the Lidl Ladies Division One.

Frank Craig reports from Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon...