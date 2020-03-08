Donegal crowned National Hurling League Division 3A champions

Donegal have won promotion to the National Hurling League Division 2B after they defeated Armagh 1-18 to 0-19 in the Division 3A final.

Donegal got off to the best start possible when Gerry Gilmore netted with just two minutes on the clock.

At half-time Micky McCann's side led 1-10 to 0-07 with Declan Coulter knocking over four points in the first half.

Armagh rallied in the second half and reduced the gap to one halfway through the second half before Jack O'Loughlin and Coulter points helped stem the Armagh revival.

The Orchard County fired over three of the games last five points but Donegal held on to win promotion back to Division 2B

Tom Comack and Ray Durack report from Carrickmore...