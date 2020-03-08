Donagh Kelly wins Mayo Stages Rally

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and his Monaghan co-driver Conor Foley in a VW Polo GTi R5 have won the Mayo Rally, the opening round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

Long time leader Josh Moffett stopped after the penultimate stage due to problems with his Hyundai i20 R5 and Warrenpoint driver, Peadar Hurson, who was lying third, rolled his Ford Fiesta WRC on the penultimate stage.

Clonmel’s Roy White in a Fiesta finished 30.8 seconds behind in Kelly in second place with Cavan’s Gary Kiernan in a Ford Escort 38.3 seconds further behind in third.

Martin Walsh spoke with Kelly after the race...