ALONE launch national support line following Coronavirus outbreak

ALONE, the organisation that supports older people, has announced the launch of a national support line and additional supports for older people.

ALONE is working in collaboration with the Department of Health and the HSE to support older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ireland.

The supports offered include a new national support line launching tomorrow and additional outreach and coordinated support.

Professional staff will be available to answer queries regarding COVID-19 and give advice and reassurance where necessary.

The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

Sean Moynihan is CEO of ALONE: