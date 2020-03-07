“We didn’t perform”- Shaun Paul Barrett

Tyrone won their second successive Ulster Under 20 Championship after they defeated Donegal 1-10 to 0-09.

In a low scoring half, it was Tyrone who led 0-04 to 0-03 at half-time.

Two quickfire points early in the second half had Donegal ahead for the second time in the game before Tyrone fired over 5 unanswered points to gain control of the game.

Darragh Canavan then netted for Tyrone with 18 minutes gone in the second half, Donegal battled back and got three of the last four points but the Red Hands held on to defend their Ulster title.

Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett spoke to Diarmaid Doherty after the game...