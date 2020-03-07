Tyrone defeat Donegal to win Ulster Under 20 Championship

Tyrone are the Ulster Under 20 champions for the second time in as many years after they defeated Donegal 1-11 to 0-09 in Clones.

In a close encounter, it was Tyrone who led 0-04 to 0-03 at half-time.

Donegal took the lead for the second time in the game just two minutes into the second half when Keelan McGroddy pointed after Aaron Deeney had levelled the scores.

Tyrone then fired over five unanswered scores to go four ahead before Luke Gavigan reduced the gap to three.

Darragh Canavan netted for Tyrone with just 12 minutes to go to put Paul Devlin's side 1-10 to 0-06 ahead.

Donegal fired over three of the games final four points but it wasn't enough to stop Tyrone becoming back to back Ulster Under 20 champions.

Diarmaid Doherty and Gary McDaid report from Clones...