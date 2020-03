The St Conal's Graveyard Restoration Committee will be holding a memorial Service tomorrow Sunday at 2.30pm in Leck Graveyard Letterkenny.

A service of remembrance will be held following an unveiling of a memorial and information board to mark their burial area and improve awareness of and access to information about this plot.

Betty Holmes from St.Conals Graveyard Restoration Committee says the patients will be remembered with respect: