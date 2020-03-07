Heavy rain expected as Met Eireann issue rainfall advisory warning

Met Eireann has issued a rainfall advisory warning for counties including Donegal.

The warning is in place from 12 noon today until Tuesday with periods of heavy rainfall expected this afternoon.

Met Eireann have advised what heavy rain may lead to localised flooding as river levels remain elevated.

Gardai in Donegal have advised motorists to be careful on the roads over the next few days and not to take the chance of driving on a road that appears to be flooded.

On partially flooded roads, motorists are advised to drive on the dry side of the road, one car at a time and to tap brakes slightly numerous times when exiting water to dry them.