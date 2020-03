Dundalk got back to winning ways on Friday night after they defeated Finn Harps 4-0 in Finn Park.

Goals from Michael Duffy, Greg Sloggett and two from Patrick Hoban helped Vinny Perth's side to all three points.

Inishowen man Georgie Kelly replaced Hoban with just 11 minutes remaining to help the reigning Premier Division champions inflict Finn Harps second league defeat in as many games

After the game, Georgie Kelly spoke with Diarmaid Doherty...