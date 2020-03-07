GAA Preview: Donegal Ladies face tough battle to survive in Division One

Donegal take on Cork in a crunch Lidl Ladies Division One league game on Sunday afternoon in Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon.

Maxi Curran's side go into the game sitting at the foot of the Division One League table on score difference with just three points from their four games so far.

With a home game against All-Ireland champions Dublin to come and away trip to Tipperary, in their last game Donegal are locked in a relegation battle.

Former Donegal player Maureen O'Donnell looks ahead to the weekend's game. . .