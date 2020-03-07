‘Everything is being done to protect Healthcare workers’ – Glynn

19 crew members are among 21 people on board a cruise ship off the coast of California to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Grand Princess is currently under orders to keep its distance from shore - but plans are being put in place to bring it to a non-commercial port.

Meanwhile, a healthcare worker in the south of the country is one of the latest people to be diagnosed with coronavirus in Ireland.

She'd come into contact with a previously confirmed case and is among five new cases of Covid 19, bringing the total to 18.

There are now seven people in the west, seven in the east and four in the south being treated for the virus.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says everything is being done to protect healthcare workers: