Tyrone are back to back Ulster Under 20 champions after they recorded a 1-11 to nine points win over Donegal.

Tyrone led for most of the game and were one point ahead at half-time.

Donegal took the lead early in the second half but Paul Devlin's side bounced back and fired over five unanswered points before Darragh Canavan netted to seal the Red Hand's victory.

