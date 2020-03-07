Donegal v Tyrone Ulster U20 Final – LIVE on Highland

Donegal versus Tyrone in the Ulster U20's Football Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Saturday Sport in association with The Lagoon Restaurant Termon - Serving up fantastic food in comfortable surroundings. Now taking bookings for communions and confirmations on 9139088.

Tune in across the north west on-air or online here at highlandradio.com.

Throw In at St Tiernach's Park in Clones is 3pm. The Highland Commentary Team will be Diarmiad Doherty and former Donegal U20 Manager Gary McDaid.