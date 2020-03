Derry's wait for a win at the RSC Grounds continues as the Candystrips lost 2-1 in Waterford on Friday night.

Steven Mallon had Derry 1-0 up after the half hour mark but the home side grabbed a winner in injury time through Stephen Griffin.

It's a second defeat in four games for Derry.

Derry manager Declan Devine says it was an unacceptable result...