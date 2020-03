Institute suffered their second successive league defeat on Saturday afternoon when they were beaten 2-1 by Crusaders.

Conor Tourish headed Stute into the lead after two minutes and they went in 1-0 up at the break.

Philip Lowry levelled the game after the restart before Paul Heatley netted the winner on 58 minutes.

The defeat see's Sean Connor's side remain bottom of the table, three points behind Warrenpoint Town.