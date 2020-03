Donegal County Council has been criticised over the slow pace of works progressing in parts of East Donegal.

Councillor Patrick McGowan was raising particular concern over works on the Trusk Road in Ballybofey.

He says works on a footpath in the area started over 20 years ago however, funding has now been exhausted and the work is still incomplete.

Councillor McGowan says its up to the Council now to ensure the completion of the works without any further delay: