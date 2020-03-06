The Score – 5/3/20

The Score presented by Diarmaid Doherty is broadcast Thursday evenings from 7.05pm to 8pm.

Diarmaid's special guest in-studio is former Finn Harps player Joe Boyle to preview this weekend's League of Ireland Premier Division action.

The St Eunan's college senior soccer manager Paul Browne will also be joining Diarmaid to talk about their journey to the All Ireland Schools Final.

In gaelic games we'll have previews of Donegal's Ulster U20 final appearance this Saturday, along with the Donegal senior hurler's Division 3A final on Sunday.

Finally, we'll hear Oisin Kelly's conversation with Martin Walsh, the National Rally Championship's media co-ordinator, ahead of this weekend's Mayo Stages Rally.