Open letter penned over Glenties Main Street ‘neglect’

Community representatives in Glenties have penned an open letter, calling on the Council to address major safety concerns over the road and footpaths on the Main Street area of the village.

The letter claims that road through the main thoroughfare hasn't been resurfaced in 20 years while the footpaths are said to be so worn and uneven, they now pose a major safety risk to pedestrians.

The Glenties Community Group has also expressed dissatisfaction with Irish Water, adding that the road over the bridge in the centre of the town has been left in an appalling condition after recent works there.

Secretary of the Glenties Community Group Richard Quigley says the community feel neglected: