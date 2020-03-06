More Covid 19 cases to come, but no need to panic – Harris

Visiting restrictions are in place at 400 nursing homes, and at Dublin's Mater Hospital, to try stop the spread of Coronavirus.

60 staff at Cork University Hospital have been asked to self-isolate, following a case of Coronavirus there; one of thirteen now confirmed in the Republic.

Meanwhile, The Health Minister says people should not panic as the number of cases of the Coronavirus rise.

EU health ministers met today to consider the Europe-wide response to the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Simon Harris says it is tracking how they expected it to.............