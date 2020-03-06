Major new sports campus could be on way to Letterkenny

Almost €370,000 has been allocated for the development of a new sports campus on lands owned by Letterkenny Institute of Technology in the Knocknamona area of Letterkenny.

An application was made by the college and Donegal County Council under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

The council says if delivered, this would represent a significant development in the context of Sports Infrastructure in the Letterkenny area.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says the initiative has the potential to further enhance LYIT's contribution to sports development in Donegal: