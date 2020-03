A recent search of a house in the Letterkenny Area has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of goods that were stolen from shops north and south of the border.

It is believed that these goods may have been advertised for sale via social media.

Gardai are asking the public if they have observed any similar good advertised for sale online to contact them.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.