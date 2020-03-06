Donegal groups encouraged to apply to ‘Healthy Ireland Fund’

Groups and organisations in Donegal are being encouraged to apply for funding under 'Healthy Ireland Fund'.

The Scheme offers small grants for projects with a minimum spend of €2000 and up to a maximum of €5000 and comprises of €30,000 in total.

It's funded by the Department of Health and administered by the Local Community Development Committee in Donegal.

It is available to non -for- profit local community groups and organisations which promote positive mental health and eligible activities.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Martin McDermott says the initiative is a great step forward for the county: