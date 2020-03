The Donegal hurlers play Armagh in the Allianz League Division 3a Final this Sunday in Carrickmore knowing a win will see the county promoted back to Division 2b.

Donegal lost their first game of the campaign to Armagh but qualified for the final with four consecutive wins over Longford, Louth, Tyrone and Monaghan.

Ronan McDermott and Pj McCarron, two key player, are doubts but management are hopeful.

In this weeks GAA Preview, Tom Comack has been speaking with Donegal Captain Sean McVeigh...