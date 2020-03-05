National Rally Championship Preview with Martin Walsh

A new season of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship gets underway on Sunday (March 8th) with the TF Royal Hotel/Caseyâ€™s and Mulroyâ€™s Londis Mayo Rally that bridges an eleven-year gap since the event was last based in Castlebar.

No fewer than five national rally champions are amongst the entry list including current incumbent Monaghanâ€™s Josh Moffett.

Donegalâ€™s Donagh Kelly, who won the Triton series in 2015, will pilot the VW Polo GTi R5 he campaigned to victory in the Fastnet Rally, the final round of the 2019 Triton series that took place in Bantry in West Cork.

Highlandâ€™s Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the rally with National series media co-ordinator Martin Walshâ€¦

Top 10 Starters:

1. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Ford Fiesta WRC)

2. Roy White/James Oâ€™Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC)

3. Donagh Kelly/Conor Foley (VW Polo GTi R5)

4. Peadar Hurson/Damien Connolly (Ford Fiesta WRC)

5. Gary Kiernan/Ryan Moore (Ford Escort)

6. David Bogie/John Rowan (Ford Escort)

7. Damien Toner/Denver rafferty (Ford Escort)

8. Eaun Thorburn/Paul Beaton (Ford Focus WRC)

9. Niall Maguire/Anthony Nestor (Subaru WRC)

10. Kevin Barrett/Sean Mullally (Subaru WRC)