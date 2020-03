Derry City boss Declan Devine is looking for his side to build on their first victory of the season when they go to Waterford on Friday night in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricty League.

Last season Derry didn’t win at the RCS Grounds and Devine is looking to change that this week.

Ciaran Coll and Ally Gilchrist are doubts but will be given every opportunity to feature.