Funding has been sanctioned to install traffic calming measures for Drumboe Brea in Stranorlar.

The minor route is used regularly as a bypass of the Twin Towns and there have been on-going safety concerns among residents over the speed by some motorists.

Donegal County Council road’s design office is to begin designing a traffic calming solution.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan is hopeful that the measures will be put in place later this year: