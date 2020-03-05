New signage for Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

New signage has been installed to rename the Brandywell Stadium in memory of its late Captain Ryan McBride.

The untimely death of Ryan in March 2017 had a deep impact on his family, the Brandywell community, the wider city and those connected to Derry City Football Club and sport in general across Ireland.

The move is on foot of a motion brought forward to Derry and Strabane District Council to formally rename the redeveloped stadium in honour of him.

The Council did so at the request of the Ryan McBride Foundation which was established following his death to ensure his legacy lives on.