GAA Programme – Ulster U20 Final Special

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.

This week’s GAA Programme is an Ulster U20 championship final preview, as we hear from both the Donegal and Tyrone camps ahead of Saturday’s game.

Tom Comack speaks with both managers, Donegal’s Shaun Paul Barrett and Tyrone’s Paul Devlin, as well as players from either side – Tyrone captain Anton Fox and Donegal captain Luke Gavigan, plus Donegal’s Paul O’Hare and Aaron Doherty.