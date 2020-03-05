Coronavirus hitting Donegal tourism – Naughton

A local hotel manager says tour companies are cancelling some bookings from Italy and Germany due to coronavirus concerns.

There are fears locally over how the tourism industry will be impacted this coming year due to the precautionary measures being taken in a bid to contain the virus.

Manager of the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny and Cllr Michael Naughton says he hopes there will not be widespread cases of the virus as the sector will be very reliant on the domestic market.

He did acknowledge that it’s a worrying time for hospitality: