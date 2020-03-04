Two more cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

By
News Highland
-

Two more patients in Northern Ireland have tested positive for coronavirus.

It brings to three the total of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health says the two cases are not connected.

One individual recently travelled from Northern Italy while the other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Public Health Agency personnel are working rapidly to identify contacts they may have had, with the aim of preventing further spread.

