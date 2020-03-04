Second Covid-19 case confirmed in East of the country

The Department of Health says it doesn’t think there’s any more cases of the Coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland other than the two identified.

However it has warned more people could present in the coming weeks after the confirmation of a second case last night.

The female affected is in the east of the country and had traveled back from Northern Italy.

She’s being given the appropriate treatment and the HSE is working to identify anyone she may have come in contact with.

Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan says people will also now be able to get tested for Coronavirus in the community rather than in hospitals…………

Dr Laura Durcan is a rheumatologist in Beaumont Hospital, and the vice-president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

She says the coronavirus situation highlights serious problems in the health system……………….