A Donegal County Councillor has proposed the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District be twinned with a MD in Europe.

Councillor Patrick McGowan believes twinning with a European town would help secure funding for a number of projects in the area.

In October 2018 Letterkenny was formally twinned with the German town Rudolstadt.

This is something Councillor McGowan says would be a great benefit to East Donegal given its unique make up bordering with Northern Ireland: