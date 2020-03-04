Police in Derry launch appeal following assault and attempted robbery

Police are appealing for information following a report of an attempted robbery and assault in Derry at the weekend.

A man was approached in the Dunfield Terrace area of the city on Sunday night at around 9:15pm.

Its reported that three men approached a man in his 50s at the junction with Cuthbert Street.

The men asked the man if they could borrow his mobile phone and have his wallet and when he declined, one of them struck the man on the hand with a glass bottle.

An altercation occurred in which the man received bruising to his ribs.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The men who are believed to have been in their mid to late 20s fled the scene without taking anything.

One of the males is described as 5″10 in height, of a medium build and was wearing a dark, coloured hooded top, dark coloured bottoms and a baseball cap.

The second male, who was armed with the glass bottle is described as being 5″10 in height and wearing a dark coloured hooded top.

The third male is described as being 5″6 in height and wearing a dark coloured zipped up coat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.