People in Donegal encouraged to have their say on marine future planning

People in Donegal are being encouraged to help shape marine planning for the future.

The Draft National Marine Planning Framework is now at the public consultation stage.

It is relevant to everyone who engages with the sea in any way.

That includes people who make their living from marine-based activities, such as fishermen and those involved in aquaculture and seaweed harvesting.

There are also many people involved in the leisure industry whose income depends on the sea, from adventure activities to boat charters and tours.

This Draft National Marine Planning Framework is relevant to those who take part in watersports and water-based activities for fitness, competition or recreation.

Environmental interests, green energy generation and climate change strategies also have a bearing on future marine planning.

Anyone who would like to make a submission can get further information at marineplan.gov.ie

The closing date for receipt of submissions is April 9 at 3.00pm.