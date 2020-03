Donegal County Council is being urged to improve safety at the Murlog junction in Lifford as a matter of urgency.

Concerns have been raised over the existing danger for traffic approaching from Raphoe exiting onto the main N14 route due to limited visibility of oncoming traffic.

Councillor Gerry Crawford says there have been a number of serious crashes at the junction in the past and the council needs to improve safety there before there is a repeat: