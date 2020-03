A West Tyrone MLA says the North’s Infrastructure Minister must act now to ensure plans are in place for future floods in the area.

Catherine Kelly says during Storm Ciara, there was serious flooding in Omagh, Trillick and Fintona, and all agencies worked very well together.

Questioning Minister Nicola Mallon in the assembly, Ms Kelly said the priority must be to ensure that resources are in place to allow an immediate response.

She says the minister recognises that, and that’s a good start: