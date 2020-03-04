Micheál Naughton in three way battle for LGFA President

The three candidates for the President-elect of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association are all men with Sligo duo Micheál Naughton and Liam McDonagh shortlisted alongside Dublin’s Dominic Leech.

Micheál Naughton has held every position within ladies GAA in Donegal, on the side-lines as manager or on the executive board.

A south Donegal County Councillor, Micheál is also a former President of the Ulster Ladies Association.

The successor to Marie Hickey will be elected on a three year term at next weekend’s Congress in Loughrea, Galway.