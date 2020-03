Jason Quigley looks set for ring action in Manchester in May.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said today he wants Jack Cullen (17-2) to fight the Donegal middleweight on the undercard of the Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin fight on Saturday May 2.

Cullen fights Tomas Andres Reynoso this weekend where a victory for the home fighter would set up a clash with the 18-1 Quigley.

If the fight gets the go ahead it would be just the second time that Jason has fought outside of the US.