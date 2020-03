A man has appeared before Donegal District Court today after being apprehended in Sligo yesterday for shoplifting offences.

Gardai in Collooney arrested the man yesterday and found him to be in possession of €1,500 worth of stolen perfumes taken from various pharmacies in Sligo and Collooney.

The man was handed a 12 months custodial sentence at Donegal District Court today.

All the stolen property recovered has been returned.