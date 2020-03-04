Information Commissioner refuses to publishes Donegal planning report

The Information Commissioner has declined to order that a report into alleged planning irregularities in Donegal be published.

In 2010, former planner Gerard Convey made a number of allegations which were examined in a review of local authority planning published in 2012. However, the Donegal report was quashed by the High Court and a new report ordered.

That report has not been published, and an attempt by The Times Ireland Edition to secure it through a Freedom of Information request was turned down.

Journalist Paul O’Donaghue outlined what happened on today’s Nine til Noon Show………..