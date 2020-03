Finn Harps return to Finn Park on Friday night hosting the champions Dundalk in the latest round of games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Both sides go into the tie of the back of defeats last week with Harps losing at Cork City and Dundalk to Shamrock Rovers.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan feels its another good game for his side to measure up against the best in the country.

He has been speaking with Chris Ashmore about last weeks lose in Cork and looks ahead to the visit of the Lilywhites…