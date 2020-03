Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil meet today to discuss policy as efforts to form a government continue.

It will be the first detailed meeting between the two parties, with a number of issues on the agenda.

Fine Gael’s position’s still that it will head into opposition – and that it’s up to others to form the next government.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry says we’re still only in the early stages of government formation.