Chris MacManus to replace Matt Carty in Brussels

The newest Midlands North West MEP has pledged to ensure the needs of Donegal are articulated and prioritised in Brussels and Strasbourg.

Sligo Councillor Chris MacManus is to replace Matt Carty in the European Parliament following his election to Dail Eireann. Mr MacManus was initially on the Sinn Fein ticket for the Sligo Leitrim South Donegal constituency in last month’s general election, but stood down amid fears the party’s vote might be split.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says he will stand up in Europe for workers, farmers and families.

Mr MacManus told Highland Radio News it’s a challenge he relishes…………..